Bobby Lee Powers, Coalfield

Bobby Lee Powers, age 86 of Coalfield, passed away on Wednesday, March 15, 2023.

He was born on December 8, 1936, in Oakdale, Tennessee, and was a member of Williams Chapel Baptist Church. Bobby was a former Morgan County Deputy Sheriff and Heavy Equipment Operator. He enjoyed woodworking, fishing, and eating “what there was of it!”

He is preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Betty Sue Powers; parents, Lewis and Margie Powers; granddaughter, Andrea Haynes.

Survivors include his children, Bobby Lee Powers Jr. and wife Patricia, Angie Campbell and husband Ronnie, Jeff Cagley, and wife Teresa, Tina McGhee and husband Jerry, Joe Cagley, and Chris Massie, Marianne Powers and husband AC; grandchildren, Josh, Jeri, Chancy, Jacob, NeQuila, Blake, Luke, and Cooper; 18 great-grandchildren; also by extended family members and many friends.

The Powers family will receive friends from 2-3 pm on Sunday, March 19, 2023, at Premier Sharp Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow at 3:30 pm at the Adcock family cemetery in Coalfield.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proud to be serving the Powers family.

