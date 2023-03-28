Bobbie Ellen Lockhart White, Harriman

Bobbie Ellen Lockhart White, of Harriman, formerly of Savannah, GA passed away after a magnificent life of loving, giving, and creating.

Bobbie was born in Brooklet, GA on June 7, 1934, and passed on March 26th, 2023.

She graduated from Commecial High School of Savannah in 1953 and worked for March of Dimes and The Savannah Yacht Club as their bookkeeper. Bobbie was an avid music lover and played the piano her entire life. Early on, she played in the gospel group, The Chistianaires. She also loved playing at various venues such as The Savannah Yacht Club and The Pirates House. Her biggest joy was playing for her churches, Central Christian Church on Skidaway Road and First Assembly of God on Pennsylvania Ave. She also played for Azalealand Nursing Home once a month. She loved sharing her gift with everyone.

Bobbie loved her family and enjoyed life to the fullest. She and her family moved from Savannah to East Tennessee in 2007.

She is preceded in death by her parents: Morris D. Lockhart and Annie Bell Lockhart

Bobbie is survived by her husband of 65 years – Danny Lee White and their three children: Timothy Lee White, Morris Edmond White, and Michael Darren White – all currently living in East Tennessee.

Bobbie is also survived by her sister, Jacqueline Meyer, her beloved nieces, nephew, and Goddaughter: Linda Shellhamer, Teresa Daniels, Tracy Hale, Steven White, and Julie Ann Crawford of Savannah.

The family will have a memorial service at a later date.

