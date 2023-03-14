Betty Jean Walker, 94, Kingston

Betty Jean Walker, age 94, a resident of Kingston, TN, passed away on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at her home, surrounded by her family. She was born on December 4, 1928. Betty grew up in Lake Orion, MI before moving to Tennessee in 1972 where she lived the rest of her life. She was a member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Harriman, TN. Betty enjoyed doing crafts, puzzles, sewing, and spending time with her family.

She is preceded in death by her parents; Francis and Alta Pifer, son; Floyd William Simmers, and sister; Jackie Ravis.

Betty is survived by her children; Wanda Leeper and husband Larry of Lenoir City, TN, Patsy Simmers of Kingston, TN, Patty Stallings and husband Bruce of Lake Orion, MI, Margaret Simmers of Kingston, TN, grandchildren; Bruce Stallings, Shawn Wilson and wife Sherry, Tammy Shutter, and husband David, Rodney Wilson, Tim Fox, Adam Stallings, Tad Wilson, great-grandchildren; Nicole, Chelsea, Grace, William, Quang, Hailey, Audrey, Breanna, Noah, Wyatt, Skyla and her son, great-great-grandchildren; Cody, Alex, Delilah, Isaac, Charlie, great-great-great grandchild; Emma, brother-in-law; Buster Ravis, extended family and many special friends.

Betty chose to be cremated and no services are planned at this time.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home in Oliver Springs is honored to serve the Walker family.

