Beatrice “Bea” Mary Dickhaus, Cold Springs, KY

Beatrice “Bea” Mary Dickhaus, age 89, of Cold Spring, Kentucky passed away Friday, March 3, 2023, at Life Care Center of Morgan County. She was born May 22, 1933, to Stephen and Caroline Krebs.

Bea and her late husband Fritz traveled the country in their RV. In their later years, they wintered in Gulf Shores, AL, and spent summers with family in Kentucky and Tennessee.

She is preceded in death by her parents Stephen and Caroline Krebs; loving husband of 68 years Fritz; Sisters: Bernice Krebs, Marian Pedicone, and Sister Mary Elaine Krebs and great-grandson Lincoln Aloisi.

She is survived by her children Elaine Najmola and husband Ed of Ten Mile, TN., Fred Dickhaus and wife Sandra of Cold Spring, KY., Stefanie Smith and husband Dale of Lancing, TN., and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren; brother Stephen Krebs of Ft. Thomas, KY.

Funeral Mass will be held on March 25, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Harriman, 535 Margrave Dr. Harriman, TN 37748, with Father Michael Sweeney presiding.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Beatrice “Bea” Mary Dickhaus.

To order memorial trees or send flowers to the family in memory of Beatrice Dickhaus of Cold Spring, KY, please visit our flower store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

