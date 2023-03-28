Barbara Lou (Wright) Bunch, Oliver Springs

Barbara Lou (Wright) Bunch, age 90 of Oliver Springs, met her Lord and Savior on Monday, March 27, 2023.

She was born on December 28, 1932, in the Coalgood community of Harlan Co., Kentucky. She was a long-term member of Kellytown Baptist Church and for the last decade was a member of Orchard View Baptist Church. Throughout her life, Barbara traveled throughout the United States, Europe, and Africa with her late husband, Bill. She was a devoted fan of the Lady Vols and spent her free time crafting. Above all, she had a love for her family, especially her grandchildren, that could not be measured.

Barbara was preceded in death by her husband of 72 years, William “Bill” Bunch; parents, Leonard and Mable Wright; brother, Leonard Wright Jr. and his wife, Margaret; infant sister, Wanda Wright; special friend, Lonnie Dawson.

Survivors include her children, Sharon Hamby and husband Carlie, and Billie “Gayle” Harper and husband Tony; O.J. Taylor whom she considered as a son; sister, Margaret Aiken; brother, Robert Glen Wright, and wife Betty; grandchildren, Derek Black and wife Claire Raj, Chelsea Foust, and husband Kevin, Clint Harper and wife Morgane; great-grandchildren, Rohan and Malina Black, Maddox, and Madison Foust; special friend, Joyce Dawson.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to the Oliver Springs Historical Society at https://oshistorical.com/ or by mail to P.O. Box 409 Oliver Springs, TN 37840.

A graveside service will be held at 11 am on Thursday, March 30, 2023, at Oliver Springs Cemetery with Pastor Joe Samples officiating.

The family expresses their appreciation to Covenant Hospice, especially Mandee Yearwood and Rebecca Fields.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proud to be serving the Bunch family. www.Sharpfh.com.

