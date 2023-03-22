Annual Family Kite Festival at First Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Oak Ridge

Saturday April 22, 2023, From 12 Noon Until 4PM

Oak Ridge, Tennessee (March 22, 2023) First Cumberland Presbyterian Church of Oak Ridge announced today the Family Kite Festival on Saturday, April 22, 2023, beginning at 12 Noon until 4 PM on the front lawn of the church located at 127 Lafayette Drive, Oak Ridge, TN 37831 on the corner of Lafayette Drive and Laboratory Road.

The Family Kite Festival is totally free with free registration, treats, water and a free Family Kite Festival Kite Workshop beginning at 12 Noon where kids and parents can build and decorate their own kite with free supplies and kit builder instructors provided by the event staff.  Each Kite Kit includes plastic kite, sticks, kite tail & handle with string. Plus, every participant will receive a Family Kite Festival Certificate of Participation.  

All children and parents need to do is contact First Cumberland Presbyterian Church of Oak Ridge at 865-483-8433 any weekday between 9AM until 3PM and register for the event and kite workshop.  Pre-registration is recommended to ensure availability of Kite Workshop supplies the day of event.

First Cumberland Presbyterian Church has been part of the Oak Ridge Community since 1953 and we look forward to presenting this exciting family event to the entire community. 

Contact Carol Williams at 865-483-8433 for more information or online at www.1stcpc.org

