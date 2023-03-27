Anderson County Library Board to hold public hearing this Monday evening to discuss what kinds of books should be in Libraries

Brad Jones 27 mins ago Community, Featured Leave a comment 2 Views

The Anderson County Library Board will hold a public hearing this evening at 6:00 at the Clinton Community Center.

The meeting is being held to discuss whether some books are inappropriate for a public library due to their content. People on both sides of the issue, those who wish to see access to these books restricted and those who believe that libraries need to be left alone, will be given a chance to speak.The Library Board will not be voting on anything this evening, instead, the hearing is being held to allow the community to weigh in on the topic, one way or the other.

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 27, Chandler 22, and Naomi 13. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 11 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

Officials Gather at Dyllis Springs Elementary School in Oliver Springs to address spike in traffic fatalities

Today the Tennessee Highway Safety Office with the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Roane County Sheriff’s Office …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2023, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: