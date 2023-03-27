Anderson County Library Board to hold public hearing this Monday evening to discuss what kinds of books should be in Libraries

The Anderson County Library Board will hold a public hearing this evening at 6:00 at the Clinton Community Center.

The meeting is being held to discuss whether some books are inappropriate for a public library due to their content. People on both sides of the issue, those who wish to see access to these books restricted and those who believe that libraries need to be left alone, will be given a chance to speak.The Library Board will not be voting on anything this evening, instead, the hearing is being held to allow the community to weigh in on the topic, one way or the other.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...