Anderson County Democratic Party to Elect New Leaders at Reorganization Convention

Brad Jones 2 hours ago Community Leave a comment 8 Views

All County Democrats Welcome

(Oak Ridge, Tenn.) — The Anderson County Democratic Party will hold a Reorganization Convention to elect new leaders on Saturday, March 25, at the Clinton Community Center, 101 South Hicks Street. Doors open for registration from 11:30 a.m. -12:30 p.m. The convention starts at 12:30 p.m.

Local Democrats will elect a Chair, Vice Chair(s), Secretary, Treasurer and the Executive Committee members from all areas of the county for two-year terms. All Democrats who are residents of and who are registered voters of Anderson County are urged to attend to discuss the party’s agenda and events for 2023-2024. During the Convention, the voting delegation will adopt County Party bylaws and elect new leadership.

The County Party Reorganization Convention welcomes all Anderson County Democrats.  Attendees should arrive early to complete credentialing forms and be admitted to the convention before 12:30 p.m., when the meeting will begin.

Light refreshments will be served.

For more information, contact Elizabeth Ibbotson at acdpliz@gmail.com.

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 27, Chandler 22, and Naomi 13. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 11 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

Spring Fling at Jacksboro United Methodist Church

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2023, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: