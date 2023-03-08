Alan Nance, Lancing

Alan Nance left this world peacefully with his family by his side on March 7, 2023. Although he has left this earth, he will never be forgotten by his wife Mildred (Bootsie) Nance, grandson Jackson Williams, extended family, friends, and many former co-workers.

Alan grew up in Lancing, Tennessee one of six children of Stobert Carr and Lola Norris Nance. He was always a determined man and would never give up on any goal that he set for himself, or his family.

He graduated from Central High School and shortly after began a career in teaching, which would prove to be a lifelong passion. In 1955, he began his first teaching job at Oak Hill School in Gobey. In the winter months, he would drive to the school the night before class to kindle the fires in the pot belly stoves to heat the one-room school before the students arrived the next morning.

While teaching in Morgan County, he attended college at the University of Tennessee, studying education. He would earn both a bachelor’s and master’s degree in education from UT. His siblings still remember the many nights he worked on his old automobile to make sure it was roadworthy for the long trip to Knoxville to attend class the next evening.

Alan taught at various schools throughout the county. He always used his witty insight to teach kids not only education but ethics. In one instance a child was brought to his office while he was the principal at the Wartburg elementary school. The child was accused of committing the egregious infraction of placing a snake in the teacher’s desk. Alan looked at the child and asked, “did you put a snake in your teacher’s desk”? he asked, the child replied a firm and unwavering “NO!” Looking away from the child and at the secretary, with a firm facial expression Alan told the secretary, “go get the teacher and bring her in here”! The child pleaded, “don’t go get her!” Alan looked back at the child and said, “I am going to whip her she told a lie, you said you didn’t do it.” The child breaking down in tears admitted to placing the snake in the teacher’s desk and was punished. Such is the way that Alan brought ethical lessons to our classrooms.

After teaching for 30 years, Alan decided to run for the Superintendent of Schools post, which was an elected position at the time. He arrived in office at the most tumultuous time in Morgan County Schools history. The school system budget was so much in arrears that as he entered office the power to all the schools had been turned off due to lack of payment. He brought fiscal responsibility, respect, and accountability to the Morgan County Schools administrative offices during his 12 years as superintendent.

Alan was a longtime member of the Lancing Presbyterian Church and was a faithful attendee at the Wartburg Presbyterian Church. He was also the Past Master of Emerald Lodge number 377 Wartburg, Tennessee where he also served as the secretary of the lodge for 35 years. He loved freemasonry, a passion he helped kindle in several members of his extended family.

Alan was always successful, in no small part because he always had an unwavering advocate by his side. His wife of 68 years Mildred (Bootsie) always handled the household business to ensure Alan could give 100% of his efforts to his job and pursuits. Together, they had a daughter, Peggy, who would have made any family proud. She was a teacher, an attorney, and an advocate for justice. She would later be appointed assistant state elections coordinator for the Tennessee Department of State.

In retirement, Alan continued to challenge himself. He literally built his home with his wife helping by his side. He continued his passion for guitar and music, something his entire extended family has always loved.

His witty humor always tempered his disciplined approach to life. He was an avid reader who could take a book on any subject and quickly become proficient by absorbing the material. Alan brought great insight and value to almost any conversation on any topic. Those of us who knew him well will forever miss his counsel.

Alan was preceded in death by his loving mother Lola Norris Nance, father, Stobert Carr Nance, his beautiful daughter, Peggy Nance Williams, brothers Jimmy Nance, Wade B. Nance, sister Marian Jewell Nance Worley, and nephew Ronnie A. Byrge

He is survived by his wife Mildred (Bootsie) Vespie Nance, Grandson Jackson Williams, Brother Robert Eugene Nance, Sister Kathryn Nance Perry, nieces Deanna Evans, Michelle Collins, nephews Michael W. Nance and Brian Byrge.

Masonic service will be held Saturday, March 11, 2023, at 11:00 a.m., Schubert Funeral Home, Wartburg with the family receiving friends from 11:30-1:00 p.m. Schubert Funeral Home, Wartburg with the funeral to follow at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Carolyn Anderson officiating. Interment will follow in the Kubley Cemetery in Lancing.

To order memorial trees or send flowers to the family in memory of Alan Nance of Lancing, please visit our flower store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

