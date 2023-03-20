ACSO: Responds to shooting Incident at 556 Pine Ridge Road

At approximately 2:00 am on March 19, 2023, the Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting incident at 556 Pine Ridge Road. Upon arrival at the scene, law enforcement officials found a victim outside with two gunshot wounds to the abdomen.

The victim was immediately transported to a nearby medical facility for treatment and is currently receiving ongoing medical care. The Sheriff’s Office has not yet released any information about the identity of the victim.

According to preliminary investigations, the suspect in this case is Christian Staudenmeyer. The Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Staudenmeyer was taken to a local hospital, where he received treatment for a gunshot wound to his leg.

After being treated and released from the hospital, Staudenmeyer was transported to Anderson County Detention Facility. The investigation is still ongoing at this time, and no further information has been released about the motive or circumstances surrounding the incident.


STAUDENMEYER, CHRISTIAN G

Age: 19 
Class: 2 PRETRIAL/NON-SENTENCED FELON
Race/Sex: W/M
Intake Date:  03/19/2023 05:34 AM
City: JACKSON
Arrested By Department: ANDERSON COUNTY SHERIFF

ChargeBond
TAMPERING WITH EVIDENCE250000
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT250000
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT500000

