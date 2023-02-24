Zorack “Zack” Daminyen Boseley, Fountain City

Mr. Zorack “Zack” Daminyen Boseley, age 39 of Fountain City, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, February 22, 2023. He was born on October 6, 1983, in Harriman, Tennessee. He was a claims processing agent at Accenture of Knoxville. He was employed by Accenture Knoxville Intelligent Operations center. He performed various job duties of processing difficult health insurance claims, and training in coding. He was available as a mentor, developing power points and educating onboarding new employees.

He is preceded in death by:

Grandfathers: James Kirkland

Carl Boseley,

Close cousin: Crystal Wise.

He is survived by:

Mother: Tandy Julian

Father and Stepmother: Dennis and Libby Boseley

Grandmothers: Connie Kirkland

Mary Boseley

Grandfather: Homer Julian and wife Thelma

And many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

Zack was born and raised in Harriman, Tennessee. He was a passionate and excellent cook who liked to experience a variety of food cultures.

He was an avid reader and quick learner and read to enhance his knowledge on many different subjects.

Zack also enjoyed watching most sports. Pro football was his favorite, and he was a Philadelphia Eagles fanatic!

He loved playing video games and gaming.

“Zorack Daminyen is well loved and missed. We are thankful for the time we had with him.” The family has made cremation arrangements and a celebration of life will be announced at a later date. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. Zorack “Zack” Daminyen Boseley.

