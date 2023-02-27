Winfred “Winnie” Kurt Peluau, Harriman

Mr. Winfred “Winnie” Kurt Peluau was born on February 21, 1942, age 81, of Harriman, Tennessee passed away on February 23, 2023, at his home. At a very young age, Winfred was in the Boy Scouts; he also played football as the quarterback proudly wearing number 12 for Kingston High School. He served his country in the United States Air Force and after his military service, he spent 2 years in Texas working on a shrimp boat and earned enough money to buy a Corvette. He loved playing golf and traveling with his wife. He was a member of Trenton Street Baptist Church and served faithfully as a Deacon there and formerly was a gospel singer and sang with a gospel group called Wellspring. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Madeline Elliot Peluau.

He is survived by:

Wife: Margaret Wallace Peluau of Harriman, TN

Son: Lewis Peluau (Lisa) of Knoxville, TN

Daughter: Sunday Burlingame (Wayne) of Knoxville, TN

Stepdaughters: Kimberly Carmen of Lenoir City, TN

Kellee Hornor of Rockford, TN

Kristin Martin of Illinois

Grandchildren: Isabella Burlingame, Ian Burlingame, Nathan Carman (Jenny),

Courtney Longmire (Paul), Mackinze Chapel (Brandon), Brett Gerth

Great-Grandchildren: Reagan Carmen, Claire Carmen, Ramsey Longmire

The family of Mr. Winfred Kurt Peluau will receive friends on Tuesday, February 28th, 2023, from 5:00 to 6:00 pm at Trenton Street Baptist Church in Harriman, Tennessee. The funeral service will follow at 6:00 pm with Pastor David Williams officiating. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. Winfred Kurt Peluau.

