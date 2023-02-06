William “Sonny” Harvey, Harriman

Mr. William “Sonny” Harvey, 85, of Harriman, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at the home of his son with family members by his side. He retired from Kroger. He was a lifetime member of Harriman Baptist Tabernacle. He pastored West Side Baptist Church of Oakdale, Mt. Paran Baptist Church of Jacksboro, TN, and Wolf Valley Baptist Church of Heiskell, TN. Member of Mt. Calvary Baptist Church.

He is preceded in death by his wife: Peggy Sue Bullard Harvey.

Parents: W.C. “Pat” Harvey & Jessie K. Jenkins Harvey.

Brother: Doc “DM” Harvey.

Sisters: Montana Davidson Harvey, Mavis Bullard, and Gloria Ann Thomas.

He is survived by his son & daughter-in-law: Parrish & Tracy Harvey of Myrtle Beach, SC.

Daughters: Amy Milette Williams of Spring City and Pamela K. Silcox & Frank of Clinton, TN.

Brother & sister-in-law: Donnie & Ann Harvey.

Grandchildren: Colton and Patrick Harvey, Gabrielle and Bella Williams, Frank Jr, Jennifer, Amanda, and Crystal Silcox.

Several Great and Great-Great Grandchildren.

Sister: Mary Rose Nelson.

Brother-in-law: Harlan “Bud” Thomas.

Sister-in-law: Marietta Harvey.

The family will receive friends at Davis Funeral Home in Harriman on Monday, February 6, 2023, from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM. Funeral services will follow at 1:00 with Bro. Will Gouge and Bro. Donnie Harvey officiating. Graveside services will follow in Roane Memorial Gardens in Rockwood.

Davis Funeral Home in Harriman is honored to serve the family of Mr. William “Sonny” Harvey.

