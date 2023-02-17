William McKinley Phillips, Clinton

William McKinley Phillips, age 83, of Clinton, TN passed away at The Waters of Clinton on Thursday, February 16th, 2023. He is preceded in death by his parents, Melton and Anna Mae Phillips; brothers, Arnold J. Phillips and George Junior Phillips; sisters, Idell Maggard, Lassie Harness, Imogene Wright; nephew, Preston Lee Phillips.

William is survived by his wife, Kizzie D. Phillips of Clinton, TN; sons, David Phillips, Kevin Phillips, and Cody Phillips of Clinton, TN; brothers, Lee Roy Phillips (Gail) of Clinton, TN, Cline Phillips (Betty) of Lafollette, TN, Dal Phillips (Esther) of Clinton, TN; sister, Geneva Patterson of Clinton, TN; granddaughter; Abigail Phillips of Clinton, TN. He is also survived by several nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

The family will receive friends in the Chapel of Jones Mortuary on Saturday, February 18th, 2023 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. the funeral service will begin at 1:00 p.m. with Rev. Larry Burchfield officiating. The graveside service will follow the funeral service at Sunset Cemetery here in Clinton.

Jones Mortuary, LLC. has been honored to serve the family of William M. Phillips.

To order memorial trees or send flowers to the family in memory of William McKinley Phillips, please visit our flower store.

