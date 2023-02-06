William “Billy” Dean Howard, Crossville

William “Billy” Dean Howard, age 61, passed away on February 3, 2023, at Cumberland Medical Center after his long battle with cancer. Billy was the firstborn son of William and Donna Howard, born August 14, 1961.

He leaves behind his lifetime partner and mother of his 2 children, Teresa Houston; children Donna Mae Howard and William Reynolds along with 2 children David & Tiffany Schriner; brothers Herbert & Travis Howard; sisters Teresa Earhart, Marsha Earhart, Lisa Polson, and half-sister Rhonda Williams.

The family will receive friends Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg from 12:00-2:00 p.m. with the funeral to follow at 2:00 p.m. with Rev. Bill Durham officiating. Interment will follow in the Flat Fork Cemetery in Wartburg.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of William “Billy” Dean Howard.

