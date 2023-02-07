Wade B. Nance, Wartburg

Wade B. Nance left this world due to a tragic accident on February 6, 2023. Although he is gone, he will never be forgotten by his wife Robin, family, and his many friends.

Wade grew up in Lancing, Tennessee one of six children of Stobert Carr and Lola Norris Nance. He was always an adventurous spirit, and always seemed to gather strength from every challenge that he faced throughout his life.

After graduating from Central High School, he began work with the TECON construction company who were constructing the railroad tunnels at NEMO. It was on that project he began his lifelong passion for surveying which continued for the rest of his life.

He attended college at the University of Tennessee, studying Civil Engineering. While attending college, he and his best friend Alan Peters, worked odd jobs and paid for flying lessons. He eventually obtained his pilots license and for a time enjoyed flying single-engine aircraft. Many of their friends still recall the duo buzzing low in a plane over downtown Lancing, only later denying the episode to his concerned father. Later in life, this love of airplanes manifested into flying remote control aircraft for the grandchildren at his home on Kubley Hill in Lancing.

During his long career of Land Surveying, he operated a business in downtown Knoxville where he mentored several surveying apprentices. Many would go on to become Licensed Land Surveyors, including his son Michael. Wade also had a very successful oil and gas business, which he and his wife Robin managed for many years.

Wade and his first wife Margaret Dagley Larue had two children, Michelle Nance Collins, and Michael W. Nance, who both have successful careers in teaching and management in the energy sector respectively.

To those who knew Wade well, you know that his wife Robin was his entire world, the two of them shared something very special together. He was a devoted husband and his love for Robin was unquestionable in every regard. Wade was also a good father and grandfather.

His quick wit, undisguised opinion, intellectual curiosity, and ability to never judge people by their social status are all things that those of us that loved him will forever miss. You never had to wonder what he thought about an issue, he was unafraid to share his opinions with anyone. He was an ally to the downtrodden and could match intellectual debate with the worthiest courtroom opponent in the many Land Surveying cases he testified in. The world is now a lesser place without him.

Wade was preceded in death by his loving mother Lola Norris Nance, father, Stobert Carr Nance, brother Jimmy Nance and sister Marian Jewell Nance Worley,

He is survived by his wife Robin Carrigan Nance, Daughter Michelle Collins, Son Michael W. Nance, Stepson Andrew Leonard, Brothers, Robert Eugene Nance, Stobert Alan Nance, Sister Kathryn Perry, Granddaughters Isabella Collins, Sophia Collins, Morgan Nance, step-granddaughter Olivia Leonard, and step-grandson Cooper Leonard, also many nieces and nephews and lifelong friends.

The family will receive friends Saturday, February 11, 2023, at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg from 11:00-1:00 p.m. with the funeral to follow at 1:00 p.m. Interment will follow in the Kubley Cemetery in Lancing.

