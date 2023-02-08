Victoria “Vickie” JoAnne Dickey, Harriman

Victoria “Vickie” JoAnne Dickey, age 71 of Harriman, passed away at her home surrounded by her family on Saturday, February 4, 2023. She was born on November 11, 1951, and attended Pine Ridge Baptist Church.

She is preceded in death by her husband, J.L. Dickey; parents, John and Marguerite Pierce Smith; brother, Gregory J. Smith.

Survivors include her son, David (Elise) Dickey of Mobile, Alabama; brother, Brent (Ann) Smith of Brentwood, Tennessee; Donna (Jeff) Nolten of San Diego, California; grandchildren, Kynedi Dickey, Logan Dickey, and Daegyn Dickey of Mobile, Alabama; niece, Allison Jones of San Diego, California; great-niece, Kate Jones; nephews, Jeff Stanley of Rock Hill, South Carolina, Gary Smith of Kingston, Tennessee, Andrew Smith of Orlando, Florida, and Adam Smith of Nashville, Tennessee; sisters-in-law, Brenda Smith of Clinton, Tennessee, Linda Dickey of Oak Ridge, Tennessee, and Judy Dickey of Harriman, Tennessee.

Vickie chose to be cremated and will be buried with her family at Sunset Cemetery in Clinton at a later time.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proud to be serving the Dickey family. www.Sharpfh.com.

