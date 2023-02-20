Vickie Sharon Dalton, Knoxville

Vickie Sharon Dalton, age 71 of Knoxville, TN passed away Saturday, February 18, 2023.

She is preceded in death by her parents Turner Sr. and Marjorie, her siblings Junior and Jane, and her baby girl Lori.

She is survived by her children Randy, Barry, and Jessica; two grandsons Jacob and Kade; her sister Brenda and her nieces and nephews Samantha, Shawna, Jason, and Kristen. She was proudest of her family and the children she took care of at Cubby Bear Daycare in Halls Crossroads.

The family has chosen cremation per her wishes and a private family service will be held to intern her ashes next to her daughter at a later date.

The family asks that in lieu of flowers please make a donation to the Young-Williams Animal Shelter.

To leave a note for Vickie’s family or to share a memory, please go to our online guestbook at jacksonfuneralservices.com

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Vickie S Dalton, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

