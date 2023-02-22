Veronica Kathleen “Kathy” Dawson, Harriman (Midtown)

Ms. Veronica Kathleen “Kathy” Dawson, age 61, a resident of Harriman (Midtown), Tennessee entered into eternal rest, Wednesday, February 15, 2023. Kathy was born March 7, 1961, in Oak Ridge, Tennessee to the late Julia Cardelia Dawson and Letha Leon Fritts. Throughout her life, she enjoyed watching old movies, and loved animals, dressing up, modeling, cooking, caring for people, and babysitting her nieces and nephews. She was a beloved Aunt, Great Aunt, and Great-Great Aunt. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Betty Ann Reid, and brother, Jim Robinson.

She leaves to cherish her memory:

Her Siblings: Bennie Dawson of Harriman, TN

Alice Moore of Harriman

Doris Sanders Mastin of Oak Ridge, TN

Nathan (Darlene) Dawson of Rantoul, IL

Nathaniel Dawson of Harriman, TN

Judy Dawson of Wayne, MI

Julia Anderson of Knoxville, TN

Lewis Dawson of Murfreesboro, TN

Tyron Dawson of Nashville, TN

Zena (Phillip) Wells of Oak Ridge, TN

Martha Brown of GA

Mary

Amma Rose of Detroit, MI

Ella June Williams of Detroit, MI

Dedria Fritts Thompson of Oliver Springs, TN

Lashelle Greer of Knoxville, TN

Special Niece: Bertha Blackmon

Special Nephew: Artavius Dawson

Special Friends: Anna Robinson

James Blackmon, Sr.

And a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and friends.

The family will receive friends Saturday, February 25, 2023, from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 noon at the Oak Grove Baptist Church; 244 Roddy Lane; Harriman, TN 37748. Funeral services will follow on Saturday, February 25, 2023, at 12:00 noon from the Oak Grove Baptist Church with Pastor Elroy Wilson officiating and Minister Joyce Roddy Strickland eulogizing. Committal services and interment will follow in the Roane Memorial Gardens in Rockwood, Tennessee. An online register is available at www.evansmortuary.biz. Evans Mortuary of Rockwood, Tennessee is serving the family of Ms. Veronica Kathleen “Kathy” Dawson.

