UPDATE: Surveyor Struck by Car in Morgan County – Identified

One person died Monday after being hit by a car on Tennessee Highway 62 shortly after 12pm, officials said.

Officials said the victim, identified as Wade Nance, 81, was surveying in the area, and was hit by a car and then succumbed to his injuries.

Nance had finished measuring the centerline of the road and walked across the westbound lane of Highway 62 before being hit by a car, according to a Tennessee Highway Patrol report.

Highway 62 was closed during the incident. The driver of the car was not injured or charged.

