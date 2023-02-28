Two-Year-Old Injured After Falling from Window

Brad Jones

The Rockwood Fire Department along with police and an ambulance were sent to the Courtney Square Apartments off Highway 70 East just before 7:00 last night where it was reported a 2-year-old had fallen out of a second story window according to Fire Chief Matt Crabtree with Rockwood. The infant was transported to UT Medical Center in Knoxville and is doing well today.

