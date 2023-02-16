Two Ambulances Sent to Roane County High

Dudley Evans

Two Roane County ambulances were sent to the Roane County High School in Kingston earlier today along with Kingston Fire first responders, within 30 minutes of each other there to respond to what was reported as suspected overdose of two students. We contacted Emergency Management director Tim Suter who confirmed that the two ambulances were sent there for two separate overdose calls of students. We have reached out to the school director Russell Jenkins today for comment as to what had occurred there and his response to these types of incidences, but as of 3:30 as this report was filed had not gotten a call back after 2 attempts.

Both students were transported to the Roane Medical Center to be treated and allegedly are okay at this time

