Thomas Ellis Rector, age 98 of Oak Ridge, Tn. passed away on Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at his home surrounded by his loving family.

A Graveside Service will be conducted on Monday, February 20, 2023, at Oak Ridge Memorial Gardens in Oak Ridge, Tn. Rev. Blake Miller and Pastor David Triplett will officiate.

A complete obituary will be posted soon.

