Thomas Britten Hopwood, Bessemer, AL

Thomas Britten Hopwood, age 82, of Bessemer, Alabama passed away on Tuesday, January 31, 2023.

A visitation for Thomas will be held Monday, February 13, 2023, from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at Southern Heritage Funeral Home, 475 Cahaba Valley Road, Pelham, AL 35124, followed by a funeral service from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM.

Funeral service and visitation will be held locally at Jackson Funeral Home and Cremation, 51 Edmonds Drive, Oliver Springs on Wednesday, February 15, 2023, from 11-12:00 pm with a Masonic Service to follow.

Interment will be held in Anderson Memorial Gardens at 1:00 pm.

