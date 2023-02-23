Thomas A. (Tony) Harwell, Kingston

Thomas A. (Tony) Harwell, age 67, of Kingston went home on Sunday evening, February 19, 2023, at Signature Health Care in Spring City.

Tony served in the United States Air Force. He was a well-known officer for Roane County. Tony loved fishing and riding his Harley Davidson. Most importantly he loved being with his family.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Arlie Harwell and Karen Ann Holder Harwell; sister-in-law, Wanda Harwell.

Tony is survived by his wife of 24 years, Susie Harwell; brother, Bill Harwell; children and spouses, Josh and Mychelle Harwell, Jeremiah Harwell, Tammy and Kellen Mee, Tiffany and Trendal Galyon, Britni Harwell, Tonya Edgerton; 15 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Estel and Connie Willis, George and Kathy Willis, Michael and Cheryl Willis, Faye, and Woody Woodall; several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 4 to 6:45 p.m. Thursday at the Click Funeral Home Farragut Chapel with a Celebration of Life to follow at 7 p.m. with Rev. Otis Ball officiating.

Family and friends will gather at 8:30 a.m. on Friday at the East Tennessee State Veteran’s Cemetery, 2200 East Gov John Sevier Highway for graveside services.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the F.O.P Lodge, P O Box 479, Kingston, Tennessee 37763

