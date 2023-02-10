Shooting in South Roane County Leaves One Dead

Law Enforcement responded to a gunshot call in the 200 Block of De Armond Road, which is off River Road, around 12:30 am last night, according to Roane County Sheriff Jack Stockton. He told us that one female is dead, and one person is in custody from the incident.

Life Star flew to the area and landed at the local airport at Anglers Cove but was released after law enforcement could not secure the scene to allow medic units and fire First Responders in. They had staged at the Chapman Grove Baptist Church parking lot on River Road Hwy 304 south of Kingston. We will have much more on this as more information is released later today from The Roane County Sheriff’s Department.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

