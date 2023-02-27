Shirley M. McConico, 66

Shirley M. McConico, age 66, went to be with the Lord Thursday, February 23, 2023. She was born & raised in Clarendon County, South Carolina. She graduated from South Carolina State University with a bachelors degree. While in college, Shirley worked at Y-12 National Security Complex as part of a co-op program. After graduation, she decided to take a permanent job at Y-12 and has resided here ever since. Shirley later continued her education at the University of Tennessee where she received a masters degree. Shirley was a faithful member of Little Leaf Missionary Baptist Church, where she served in various ministries.

Shirley was preceded in death by mother, Amelia McConico; brother, George “Bobby” McConico; and sister, Carolyn Brailsford. Survivors include brothers, Junior and Elijah McConico; a host of nieces & nephews; and many other friends & loved ones.

The family would like to extend special thanks to all her friends here in Oak Ridge, who were like family to Shirley. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Edgar Fritz Memorial Scholarship Program at Little Leaf Missionary Baptist or to the charity of your choice are requested.

The family will receive friends 11 am-1 pm Monday, February 27, 2023, at Little Leaf Missionary Baptist Church. Funeral services will follow at 1 pm with Elder Thomas Dews officiating. Shirley will be interred at Spring Grove Cemetery in Pinewood, South Carolina. Online condolences may be left at weatherfordmortuary.com.

