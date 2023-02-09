Sheriff Barker reappointed to State Committee

Sheriff Russell Barker

Anderson County Sheriff Russell Barker was recently reappointed to the Tennessee Sheriff’s Association (TSA) Legislative Committee. This committee plays a significant role reviewing, proposing, and assisting with legislation that directly impacts the men and women in uniform. This committee works directly with State Senators and Representatives on a variety of issues such as corrections, criminal justice reforms and retirement plans.

Sheriff Barker stated, “Being re-appointed to this critical committee is an enormous honor and I will continue to advocate for our deputies and the citizens of Anderson County.”

