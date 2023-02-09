Sheriff Barker reappointed to State Committee

Brad Jones 4 mins ago Featured, News Leave a comment 0 Views

Sheriff Russell Barker

Anderson County Sheriff Russell Barker was recently reappointed to the Tennessee Sheriff’s Association (TSA) Legislative Committee. This committee plays a significant role reviewing, proposing, and assisting with legislation that directly impacts the men and women in uniform. This committee works directly with State Senators and Representatives on a variety of issues such as corrections, criminal justice reforms and retirement plans.

Sheriff Barker stated, “Being re-appointed to this critical committee is an enormous honor and I will continue to advocate for our deputies and the citizens of Anderson County.”

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 27, Chandler 22, and Naomi 13. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 11 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

John Thurman Trout Adventure Camp Set for June 19-24

Fishing (Photo Submitted) Applications are open for the John Thurman Trout Adventure Camp for middle-school-age …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2023, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: