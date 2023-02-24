Sharon Angela Rich, Lancing

Sharon Angela Rich, age 65 of Lancing passed away on February 22, 2023, at Roane Medical Center.

Sharon loved growing flowers, gardening, loved animals, everyone loved her because she always had a smile on her face.

She is preceded in death by her mother Glenna Rich; father Clifton Rich, brother Larry Rich, and sister Glois Rich.

She is survived by her husband Michael Ridge; son Larry (Tabitha) Barnes; grandchildren Katherine, Deborah, and Brandon Deardorff; stepchildren Freedom, Amber Ridge, and Krystal Wright; brothers Gary and Jeff Rich; sisters Gail Rich and a host of nieces, nephews, and grandchildren.

The family has chosen cremation and no services are scheduled at this time.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Sharon Angela Rich.

