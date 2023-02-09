Scammers back at it in Anderson County

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public of a telephone scam making the rounds. The ACSO says that several citizens have recently reported receiving telephone calls from someone purporting to be with the Sheriff’s Civil Process Unit who proceeds to tell the call’s recipient that they owe a large sum of money to the state. However, the caller then tells the would-be victim that they “can knock down the amount owed” if the person were to pay them over the phone that day or send a money order.

In a social media post, the ACSO reminds you that “no law enforcement officer will ever solicit money over the phone for any unpaid fees or fines.” And they certainly will not offer a discount for paying any outstanding fees or fines early. Officials say that if you receive one of these calls, to hang up immediately. If you have any questions, you can call to speak to an actual Sheriff’s deputy at (865) 457-2414, extension 9.

