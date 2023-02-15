Sara Collins Benson, 89

Sara Collins Benson, age 89, passed away peacefully, Friday, February 10, 2023. She was born February 6, 1934, in Chattanooga Tennessee, the daughter of the late George & Elizabeth Collins. Sara was an educator, teaching elementary and special education students until her retirement around 1998. She was a member of Grace Covenant Church until it closed in 2019. She then became a member of First Presbyterian Church of Oak Ridge with other Grace Covenant friends.

She was preceded in death by beloved husband of 44 years, Stanley Benson; and brother, George “Sonny” Collins, Jr. Survivors include Andrew Benson & wife, Marianne, and Raymond Benson; grandchildren, Andrew, and Hannah Benson; niece, Sarah Jane Bruner & husband, Mark; great-niece, Elizabeth Turner; and great nephew, Collin Bruner; as well as many other relatives, friends, and loved ones.

The family would like to extend special thanks the staff of Morning Point of Hardin Valley and Visiting Angels for the excellent care provided.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Heifer International and The Alzheimer’s Association.

A celebration of Sara’s life will be held at 2 pm Saturday, March 4, 2023, at First Presbyterian Church of Oak Ridge, beginning with the internment of ashes followed by a memorial service and reception. Pastor Sharon Youngs and former pastors Larry and Carolyn Dipboye will officiate the service.

