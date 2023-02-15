Roy Allen Brown, Deer Lodge

Roy Allen Brown, age 64 of Deer Lodge, Tennessee went to his heavenly home on February 13, 2023, at 7:00 P.M. He loved to sing and play guitar for the lord.

He is preceded in death by his parents Bob and Viola Brown, brother Willis Brown, and sisters Faye Carroll and Carolyn Carroll; sister-in-law Paula Brown.

He is survived by his wife Betty (Robinson) Brown of 48 years, his daughter Toshia (Jerry) Cromwell, his sons Todd (Kathy) Brown, and Larry (Stacey) Brown; grandchildren Zackary (Brittany) Goodson, Hailey Brown, Samantha Shannon, Sunny Norris, Kayla Goodson and fiancé Jason Tinch, Chelsea (Justin) Eustace, Trenton Brown, Dylan Brown, Jazmin Hamby, Isabella Cromwell, Parker Brown, and Crimson Brown; great Grandchildren Kaitlynn Goodson, Marley Wallace, Adalynn Goodson, Dakota Wallace, Emory, and Journey Tinch; special sister Connie (Larry) Smith, sister Kay Watson; special brother Tuck Brown, other brothers Tim, Tony, Martin, William, Wally (Marie) Brown; and special nurse Mariann Conway (Covenant Hospice).

The family will receive friends Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at Schubert Funeral Home in Sunbright from 12:00-2:00 p.m. with the funeral to follow at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Jayne Sexton officiating.  Interment will follow in the Mt. Hope Cemetery in Deer Lodge.  

