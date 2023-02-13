Ronnie Brasel, Rockwood

Mr. Ronnie Brasel, age 74 of Rockwood, passed away on Saturday, February 11, 2023. He was born on July 27, 1948. Ronnie was a U.S. Army Veteran, stationed at the DMZ in Korea during his military service. He was a father to two children, Wayne and Mandy. He worked for many years as a roofer and as a contractor. He was a firm believer in St. Jude’s and always made a point to donate to them. He is preceded in death by his parents: Robert Wilmer Brasel & Leona Faye Kendrick. He is survived by:

Son: Wayne Brasel Jr (Jeannine)

Daughter: Mandy Deal (Jeff)

Grandchildren: Mariah Brasel, Ariel Debardelaben, Kristen Deal, and Blake Deal

Great Grandchildren: Freya, Odin, Persephone Debardelaben, and Hunter Brasel

Sister: Donna Sue Brasel (Carl Bell)

Nephews: Robbie Jones, and Chris Jones

Special Cousins: Joyce Lemons, and Patty Babb

The family would also like to extend their gratitude to First Baptist Church Rockwood for always taking care of Ronnie.

Family and friends will meet on Thursday, February 16, 2023, at 1:00 pm ET at Evans Mortuary for a funeral service. Graveside services will follow in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Rockwood with full military honors presented by the U.S. Army Honor Guard and the Roane County Military Memorial Honor Guard. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. Ronnie Brasel.

