Robert Walker, Heiskell

Robert Walker, age 77, of Heiskell passed away on Sunday, February 5, 2023, at Ft. Sanders Regional Medical Center. Robert was born July 10, 1945, in Anderson County, Tennessee to the late Owen and Irene Walker. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his sister, Shirley Sands (Monroe), Ollie Hooks (Farley), and Sammie Dake (Don); brother-in-law, Charles Kelley; sister-in-law, Barbara Walker.

He is survived by sisters, Vivian Kelley and Martha Myers & husband David; brother, James Walker; several nieces and nephews

The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 pm, Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at Holley Gamble Funeral Home. His funeral service will follow in the chapel with Rev. Jerry Walton officiating. His graveside service will be 11:00 am, Thursday at Woodhaven Memorial Garden. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com

