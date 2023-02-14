Robert LeRoy Bainbridge, Oak Ridge

Robert LeRoy Bainbridge, son, brother, uncle, friend, passed away on Friday the 3rd of February in his home in Oak Ridge, Tennessee. Bob was born to LeRoy and Marie Bainbridge on December 6, 1945’ in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

Bob’s parents moved for school and work eventually settling in Anaheim, California. In March 1967 Bob enlisted in the United States Navy where he served with Patrol Squadron One during the Vietnam War. Bob was forever proud of his time in uniform and always sought out fellow veterans to reminisce. Bob was deeply involved in “Reefs Across America” honoring deceased veterans across the United States during the Holidays. He was also active in many veterans programs and causes.

Bob was mechanically inclined, loved cars, and had all the tools required to maintain them. He could always be found tinkering in the garage and loved his baby blue 1976 Lincoln Continental.

In 2009 Bob moved to Oak Ridge, Tennessee to be close to family.

He is survived by his brother Richard Bainbridge of Oak Ridge, TN; sister Marsha (Blair) Ford of Albany, GA; LeRoy (Jeanne) Bainbridge of Oak Ridge, TN; and 15 nieces and nephews 62 great-nieces and great-nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents LeRoy and Marie Bainbridge, brother Jim Bainbridge, nephew James Ford, and sister-in-law Karen Bainbridge

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at 11:00 AM at St Mary’s Catholic Church, Oak Ridge. Interment to follow at 2:00 PM at East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery in Knoxville.

