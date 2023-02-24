Roane State hosts NJCAA Region 7 Basketball Tournament

Brad Jones 17 seconds ago Featured, Sports Leave a comment 0 Views

Roane State Community College Gymnasium, Harriman

Roane State Community College (RSCC) will host the TCCAA / NJCAA Region VII Basketball Tournament, March 3-7, 2023, at the college’s main campus in Roane County.

Men’s and Women’s teams from ten Tennessee community colleges will be competing in the tournament. Winners will advance to the NJCAA Division I Basketball Championships held later in March in Lubbock, Texas, (Women’s team) and Hutchinson, Kansas (Men’s team).

Teams in the Region VII tournament include Chattanooga State, Cleveland State, Columbia State, Dyersburg State, Jackson State, Motlow State, Roane State, Southwest Tennessee, Vol State, and Walters State.

The tournament will be held in the RSCC gymnasium. Admission will be $10 per day per person or $30 per person for a tournament pass.

The tournament schedule will begin on Friday, March 3, at 12 p.m. Eastern Time. Concessions, event programs and merchandise will be available for purchase during the tournament.

Tournament games will be live streamed through the Roane State Athletics website. Just visit roanestate.edu/athletics and click the “Watch games live online” link at the top of the page.

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 27, Chandler 22, and Naomi 13. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 11 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

SENATOR KEN YAGER RECEIVES TENNESSEE MEN’S HEALTH NETWORK’S 2022 MAN OF THE YEAR AWARD

State Senator Ken Yager (center), R-Kingston, is presented with the Tennessee Men’s Health Network Man …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2023, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: