Roane Choral Society, In Collaboration with ORCMA, Presents: Celebrating Through Music

(02/23/2023/Kingston) On Saturday, March 4 at 7:00 p.m. Roane Choral Society will combine with Oak Ridge Chorus, and members of University of Tennessee’s Concert Choir at First Baptist Church in Kingston TN to present the second event in their series A Season of Celebration.

The evening’s program will prove to be a celebration through music, and in some cases, of music. We will chronologically progress with songs from the late Renaissance to contemporary selections, each

celebrating an element of humanity, community, or the art of music itself.

The performance will include the madrigal Sing We And Chant It by Thomas Morley, sung by a small a cappella ensemble, two Baroque pieces, and contemporary offerings, including Ola Gjello’s Ubi Caritas, plus familiar folk tune Hava Nageela. UTK Concert Choir, under the direction of Dr. Khyle Wooten, and accompanied by collaborative pianist Simon Ballintoy, will offer three pieces, including Susan LaBarr’s Hold Fast To Dreams,

The evening will culminate in all choirs joining together to perform Dr. André J. Thomas’ gospel Mass: A Celebration of Love and Joy, featuring soloists Ciarra Teasley and Clayton Scarborough, Dr. Khyle Wooten on piano, electric bass from Rob Linton, and James Miller on drums.

Admission is by donation at the door.

Mark your calendars to join us for the remainder of our 50thseason! On Sunday, May 7, 2023, we are excited to bring you Celebrating 50 Years!, 3:00 p.m. at the Princess Theatre in Harriman TN. We are pulling out all the stops to commemorate our 50thanniversary of making great music. Come celebrate with us as we welcome back former singers, accompanists, and directors. We will feature some of our favorite music from the past 50 years as well as premiere a commissioned work by award-winning Knoxville composer, John Purifoy.

Please visit our website, www.roanechoralsociety.org, Facebook, and Instagram pages for updated information throughout the season.

Brenda Luggie takes the podium for the sixth year as director of Roane Choral Society and second year of Oak Ridge Chorus. Ms. Luggie is an award-winning Professor of Music at Roane State Community College. She has taken her choirs to Carnegie Hall, Italy, London, Spain, and Sweden. An accomplished singer and experienced performer, Ms. Luggie earned a Master of Music in Vocal Performance from Ohio University. Having been both a singer with and member of the Board of Directors of Roane Choral Society, Ms. Luggie approaches her role as director with a unique and varied perspective. “I am so excited to expand Roane Choral Society’s positive musical influence into Loudon County in addition to our collaborations with ORC and students from Roane State Community College!”

Slade Trammell begins his eleventh year with RCS as an accomplished and talented pianist with a love for accompanying singers. He holds a Master’s Degree in Piano Performance and has been heard in concerts across the U.S., in Europe, and Canada. He has studied under Grammy-winning pianist Earl Wild, as well as Ruth Slenczynska, a pupil of Sergei Rachmaninoff, and Dr. David Brunell. In March of 2020, in commemoration of the one hundredth anniversary of the ratification of the Nineteenth Amendment, Mr. Trammell had the honor of premiering a piano work commissioned by RCS, Shadows Through the Lattice, by Blair Boyd.

Roane Choral Society remains dedicated to supporting music education in our public schools. We award a total of at least $1,000 annually in grants to deserving music programs chosen from applications reviewed by a committee of RCS members. Winners are recognized for the scope and ambition of their choral program as well as the impact on the children involved.

Roane Choral Society is a proud recipient of funding provided by the Tennessee Arts Commission. Much of the funding is a result of Tennessee’s specialty license plate program. We urge you to visit https://tnspecialtyplates.org/and order your plate.

The Society encourages the community to support the Arts Council of Roane County. This organization promotes arts and artists in the community. (www.artscouncilrc.com)

