Richard M. Lipinski, Oak Ridge

Richard M. Lipinski, age 76, of Oak Ridge, went peacefully to his Heavenly home on Sunday, February 5, 2023. He and his wife Linda Owens Lipinski had gone to Melbourne, Florida for a winter vacation where he became ill and passed quickly.

Born in Detroit, Michigan, Richard attended Edsel Ford High School in Dearborn. He graduated from Eastern Michigan University in 1969 with a B.S. in Chemistry. His career started at Great Lakes Steel Company as a young supervisor. He was drafted into the U.S. Army and served almost 2 years as a Drill Sargent. Returning to Great Lakes Steel Company, he began to research other career paths. This led him to the Department of Energy’s Hanford Site in Richland, Washington. He became the principal scientist in Transuranic nuclear waste at the site. A different career opportunity move took him to Carlsbad, New Mexico, and Aiken, South Carolina. Thinking that Florida would be a wonderful retirement home, Richard & Linda retired to the Sarasota area. After 5 years, they decided to move to Linda’s hometown of Oak Ridge. Richard loved sports. He played softball with the “old guys” in Tellico Village, coached middle school soccer in Richland, and refereed the Special Olympics softball games in Florida.

Richard was preceded in death by his parents, Mitchell and Stella Lipinski; and father- and mother-in-law, Hubert, and Inez Owens. Survivors include the love of Richard’s life, wife, Linda Lipinski; son, Richard S. Lipinski & wife, Anna; daughter, Carol Lipinski Moon & husband, Brian; stepdaughters, Karen Stone & husband, Jeff and Stephanie Karr & husband, Ted;14 grandchildren; and 1 great-grandson. He was dearly loved by all his family.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital at www.stjude.org.

The family will receive friends 1-2 pm Saturday, February 11, 2023, at Weatherford Mortuary. Funeral services will be held at 2 pm with Rev. Vernon Sansom officiating. Interment with full military honors will follow at 3 pm at Oak Ridge Memorial Park. Online condolences may be left at weatherfordmortuary.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

