Richard Allen “Rick” Gann, 71

Richard Allen “Rick” Gann, was born on August 11, 1951, and passed away on February 8, 2023. He was the son of Paul H. Gann and Jean Goans Gann.

Preceded in death by his father and infant twin sisters and grandparents.

He is survived by his mother, several cousins, and his companion Mr. Poe the cat.

Rick graduated Clinton High School, class of ’69, and attended UT. He was a member of 1st Baptist Clinton. He was one of the founding members of the Pastels band that later became the Deltas, he was the lead singer.

He was a devoted Nascar fan and worked as a crewman for many teams over the years at Nashville. His last team was with Paul Nogradi #2 and his proudest race was with the team of #28 that won the championship in 1989 in Daytona.

He was very active in local politics, helping several constituents with their campaigns. He never met a stranger. He loved to cook and post his accomplishments on Knoxville Eats on Facebook, where he had lots of friends.

The family would like to thank, the doctors and nurses at Methodist Medical Center for their dedicated service to Rick and also to his cousin Anita Coward and special friends John Meridith & Denise Palmer. He was very dedicated to taking care of his mother. Thanks to Cheryl Estes and Linda Brock for taking care of her in his absence. Goodbye for now.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, February 12, 2023, from 2:00-4:00 pm with funeral service at 4:00 pm, Rev. Danny Chisholm and Dr. Matthew Whiteside to officiate. Interment will be on Monday, February 13, 2023, at 11:00 am.

Holley Gamble Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.

www.holleygamble.com

