Regina “Jeannie” Ann Moore, Rockwood

Mrs. Regina “Jeannie” Ann Moore, age 69 of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away on Sunday, February 5, 2023, at Fort Sanders Hospital in Knoxville, Tennessee. She was born on February 17, 1953, in Rockwood, Tennessee. She was a member of Assemblies of God in Harriman, Tennessee. She was an active church member for many years and loved her grandchildren. Regina was also a retired LPN at Chamberlain Memorial Hospital in Rockwood, Tennessee. She is preceded in death by her parents: Rev. James (Andy) Edwards and Charlene Raulston Edwards; father-in-law and mother-in-law: John and Maxine Moore; sisters: Teresa Hamilton and Sonya Golliher. She is survived by:

Husband of 50 years: Rev. Nolan Moore of Harriman, Tennessee

Sons: Michael Eugene Moore of Amarillo, Texas

Kevin Patrick Moore (Jackie) of Harriman, Tennessee

Randall Scott Moore of Harriman, Tennessee

Justin Caleb Moore

12 Grandchildren

6 Great Grandchildren

Brothers: James Allen Edwards of Harriman, Tennessee

Robert Wayne Edwards of Crossville, Tennessee

Sisters: Sherry Edwards of Crossville, Tennessee

Tammy Edwards Moore (Lonnie) of Oakdale, Tennessee

Aunt: Imogene Raulston Bullington of Harriman, Tennessee

The family will receive friends Thursday, February 9, 2023, from 12:00 noon to 1:30 pm. A funeral service will be following at 1:30 pm in the Chapel of Evans Mortuary in Rockwood, Tennessee with Rev. Reggie Causus officiating. Interment and Graveside services will be held at Roane Memorial Gardens in Rockwood, Tennessee following the funeral service. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mrs. Regina “Jeannie” Ann Moore.

