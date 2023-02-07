Regina “Jeannie” Ann Moore, Rockwood

Mrs. Regina “Jeannie” Ann Moore, age 69 of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away on Sunday, February 5, 2023, at Fort Sanders Hospital in Knoxville, Tennessee. She was born on February 17, 1953, in Rockwood, Tennessee. She was a member of Assemblies of God in Harriman, Tennessee. She was an active church member for many years and loved her grandchildren. Regina was also a retired LPN at Chamberlain Memorial Hospital in Rockwood, Tennessee. She is preceded in death by her parents: Rev. James (Andy) Edwards and Charlene Raulston Edwards; father-in-law and mother-in-law: John and Maxine Moore; sisters: Teresa Hamilton and Sonya Golliher. She is survived by:
Husband of 50 years: Rev. Nolan Moore of Harriman, Tennessee
Sons: Michael Eugene Moore of Amarillo, Texas
Kevin Patrick Moore (Jackie) of Harriman, Tennessee
Randall Scott Moore of Harriman, Tennessee
Justin Caleb Moore
12 Grandchildren
6 Great Grandchildren
Brothers: James Allen Edwards of Harriman, Tennessee
Robert Wayne Edwards of Crossville, Tennessee
Sisters: Sherry Edwards of Crossville, Tennessee
Tammy Edwards Moore (Lonnie) of Oakdale, Tennessee
Aunt: Imogene Raulston Bullington of Harriman, Tennessee
The family will receive friends Thursday, February 9, 2023, from 12:00 noon to 1:30 pm. A funeral service will be following at 1:30 pm in the Chapel of Evans Mortuary in Rockwood, Tennessee with Rev. Reggie Causus officiating. Interment and Graveside services will be held at Roane Memorial Gardens in Rockwood, Tennessee following the funeral service. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mrs. Regina “Jeannie” Ann Moore.