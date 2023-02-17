Raymond Stacey Golliher, Rockwood

Mr. Raymond Stacey Golliher, age 57, a resident of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at the Methodist Medical Center, Oak Ridge, Tennessee. He was born on February 23, 1965, in Rockwood, Tennessee. Raymond was a member of the Liberty Baptist Church in Crossville Tennessee, and he was a former machine operator with Richards Industries in Rockwood. He was preceded in death by his parents, Howard & Irene Nealon Golliher; wife, Sonya Golliher; sister, Margie Golliher; and brother, Tony Golliher.

Survivors include:

Children and their spouses: Brian Luttrell (Becky) of Harriman, TN

Thomas Golliher (Crystal) of Kingston, TN

Jamie Wells of Harriman, TN

Jennifer Underwood of Rockwood, TN

Becky Miles (Jeremy) of Rockwood, TN

Dylan Golliher (Dana) of Kingston, TN

16 Grandchildren

2 Great Grandchildren

Brothers and Sisters: Randy Golliher (Lisa) of Rockwood, TN

Rhonda Davis (Eddie) of Rockwood, TN

Sheila Griffin (Mike) of Rockwood, TN

Marvin Golliher (Donna) of Rockwood, TN

Donnie Golliher of Rockwood, TN

And several nieces and nephews, other relatives, and friends.

The family will receive friends Saturday, February 18, 2023, from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at the Evans Mortuary. Funeral Services will follow on Saturday, February 18, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. from the Chapel of Evans Mortuary with Bro. Eddie Davis officiating. Committal services and interment will follow in the Odd Fellows Cemetery in Rockwood, Tennessee.

