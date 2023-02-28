Randi Michelle Longmire Burum, Mountain City (formerly of Oliver Springs)

Randi Michelle Longmire Burum, age 47 of Mountain City (formerly of Oliver Springs) passed away on Wednesday, February 21, 2023. She was born on August 7, 1975, in Oak Ridge.

Randi worked in the healthcare field as a CNA.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Randal and Euvena (Hunter) Longmire.

She is survived by her sisters, Melissa (Patrick Davis) Longmire and Stacey Armes, both of Oliver Springs.

Nieces and nephews, Josh (Cassandra) Silvey, Hannah Carroll, Isaac, Gracey ad Cashus Armes.

Great-nephews, Keandre Armes, and J.D. Gunner.

Good friends, Michelle and Mitchell Williams of Oak Ridge.

Cremation was chosen with no services planned.

To leave a note for Randi’s family or to share a memory, please sign our online guestbook at jacksonfuneralservices.com

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Randi Michelle (Longmire) Burum, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

