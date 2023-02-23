Overnight Search for Wife of former 9th District Chancellor ends well this morning

Brad Jones 6 seconds ago Featured, News Leave a comment 0 Views

Donna Williams, Wife of former Chancellor Frank Williams

Roane County Sheriff deputies along with Rescue Squad members and East Roane County Fire First Responders were searching overnight for a female who allegedly walked away from her property at 162 Hart Orchard Road in East Roane County.

According to Emergency Management director for Roane County Tim Suter, the search started around 9:00 p.m. last night for a female identified as Donna Williams, the wife of former Chancellor Frank Williams who was missing. Thankfully, she was found early this morning around 6:00 a.m. in a neighbor’s back yard in good shape and did not need medical services. She was able to return to her nearby home.

Suter wanted to thank those who searched most of the night and for their tireless efforts for this positive outcome.

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 27, Chandler 22, and Naomi 13. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 11 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

SENATOR KEN YAGER RECEIVES TENNESSEE MEN’S HEALTH NETWORK’S 2022 MAN OF THE YEAR AWARD

State Senator Ken Yager (center), R-Kingston, is presented with the Tennessee Men’s Health Network Man …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2023, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: