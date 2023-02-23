Overnight Search for Wife of former 9th District Chancellor ends well this morning

Donna Williams, Wife of former Chancellor Frank Williams

Roane County Sheriff deputies along with Rescue Squad members and East Roane County Fire First Responders were searching overnight for a female who allegedly walked away from her property at 162 Hart Orchard Road in East Roane County.

According to Emergency Management director for Roane County Tim Suter, the search started around 9:00 p.m. last night for a female identified as Donna Williams, the wife of former Chancellor Frank Williams who was missing. Thankfully, she was found early this morning around 6:00 a.m. in a neighbor’s back yard in good shape and did not need medical services. She was able to return to her nearby home.

Suter wanted to thank those who searched most of the night and for their tireless efforts for this positive outcome.

