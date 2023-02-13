ORNL Federal Credit Union Warns of Fraud

Brad Jones

If you are a member of ORNL Federal Credit Union, they ask you to be diligent about text messages that you may receive. They say that if the message doesn’t come from their registered text number, don’t reply to it or interact with it. The Credit Union’s registered SMS number is 897-52. You can save this number in your contacts.

The credit union asks that you never click on a link in one of these suspicious text messages. Do NOT click on any links within the text. Report the message to the Credit Union. Report the message to your mobile provider. They remind you that the credit union will never ask you, by text or by phone, to provide a one-time passcode.

Never share your password with anyone, even if they claim to be from a trusted financial institution.

