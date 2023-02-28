Novalee Golliher Nealon, 94, Rockwood

Mrs. Novalee Golliher Nealon, age 94, a resident of Rockwood, TN, passed into eternal life on Sunday, February 26th, 2023. She was born on March 11th, 1928, to Jasper and Ruth Helton Golliher in Rockwood, TN. Novalee was a member of Mt. Vernal Baptist Church for many years, and she brought smiles and laughter to all who were around her. She is preceded in death by her parents Jasper and Ruth Golliher; brother Howard and his wife, Irene Golliher; husband, James Huston “Huse” Nealon; son, Lyle Ray Nealon; and great-grandson-in-law, Jacob “Jake” Sexton.

Left to cherish her memory are her:

Daughter-in-Law:        Iretta Nealon

Grandchildren:            Douglas Nealon (Angela), Bradley Nealon (Ramona), and Cheryl Nealon Oran (Jason)

Five great-grandchildren:       Mary Ann Sexton, Joseph Nealon (Montana), Jacob Oran (Gabby), Laura Melton (Levi), and Joshua Oran (Lacey)

Three great-great-grandchildren:       Hadley, Porter, and AnnaLee Oran.

And several nieces and nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Family and friends will meet on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at 3:00 p.m. (E.S.T.) in the Golliher Family Cemetery on Golliher Road in Rockwood (Cumberland County), Tennessee for Graveside services and interment with Pastor Wayne Nelson officiating.

