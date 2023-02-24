Nancy Lee Hicks Roberts, Kingston

Nancy Lee Hicks Roberts age 80 of Kingston, TN passed away at River Grove Nursing Home in Loudon, TN Wednesday, February 22, 2023. Nancy was a member of Salem Baptist Church, and her greatest love was her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Preceded in death by parents; Oscar & Katherine Hicks, husband; Zirkle Roberts, brothers; Jerry, Roger, and Terry Hicks, sister; Gina Hicks, son; Zirkle Ray Roberts, Michael Roberts and Darrell Roberts, grandson; Clayton Roberts.

Survived by sons, Scott Roberts of Kingston, TN,

Randy Roberts of Kingston, TN,

Marty Roberts of Loudon, TN,

sister, Sherry Hicks Tucker of Coco Beach, FL,

brother, Ricky Hicks of Lenoir City, TN. 12 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends from 12:00 noon until 2:00 p.m. Sunday, February 26, 2023, at Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston. Funeral at 2:00 p.m. in the Kyker Chapel with Reverend Ted Clower and Reverend Tim Ramey officiating. Burial to follow in Rose Cemetery. Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston is serving the Roberts Family.

