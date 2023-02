Myrle Freytag, age 76 of Wartburg, TN, passed away on February 26, 2023.

Family will receive friends on Tuesday, February 28, from 12:00 – 2:00 pm. Funeral service will follow at 2 pm, interment will immediately follow at Montgomery Cemetery.

