Myra Goad, 94, Louisville (formerly of Wartburg)

Myra Goad, age 94 of Louisville, formerly of Wartburg passed away Thursday, February 16, 2023.

Myra is preceded in death by her parents George and Reba Dagley; brothers Russell Dagley and Chester Dagley.

She is survived by daughter Carol Jordan, of Ashland City TN; brother George Dagley of Signal Mountain, TN.; grandchildren Jere D Jordan (Ellie) LeAnn Simpkins (Adam); great-grandchildren Ella Jordan, Emery Jordan, Ava Simpkins; and several nieces and nephews; also special friend Vera Cutshaw.

The family will have a graveside service Thursday, February 23, 2023, at 1:00 EST in the Wartburg City Cemetery in Wartburg.

The family requests that memorial contributions may be to the charity of your choice.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Myra Goad.

