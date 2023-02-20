Mitchell L. Cox, 69

Mitchell L. Cox, the pillar of his family, passed from this life, into eternity on Sunday, February 19, 2023, in his home in Clinton. Mitchell was a family man who adored his wife, Mary for over 50 years. Together they raised their family of 3 children, Michelle, Amy, and Adam Cox. He is survived by his wife, children, and 8 grandchildren who were the light of his life. Above all else, Mitchell was a good man. He provided for his family, ensuring they never went without. He had a way of making everyone feel like his best friend. He had a deep, belly laugh and kept everyone laughing with him. Mitchell was a skilled tradesman who worked for the City of Clinton for 30 years. He enjoyed tinkering with cars, and home improvements along with a stiff drink every now and again. The entire Cox Family grieves the loss of such a mighty man but are secure in their faith that this isn’t goodbye- just see you soon and we will all be reunited again.

There will be no services. Just wish that he is remembered with warmth and love. www.holleygamble.com

