Michelle Lee Freels, Oliver Springs

Michelle Lee Freels, passed away at her home in Oliver Springs on February 20, 2023.

Michelle was born on March 28, 1970, in Lake City, TN. She grew up in Clinton where she graduated from Clinton High School and she enjoyed playing many sports.

Michelle was an amazing sister, daughter, and friend but her passion was always her children and grandchildren. She loved being a mother and grandmother more than anything. Michelle was married to the love of her life, Gordon, whom she found great joy and devotion with. She enjoyed spending time with her loving husband and kids, singing and listening to music, and watching her grandbabies grow up and play sports.

Michelle was preceded in death by parents, Hazel Dabney and Samuel Carl Davis Jr. As well as her grandparents and many aunts and uncles.

She is survived by her loving husband, Gordon Freels; children, Ashley Murr (Justin), Michael Nelson, and Chelsey Avila (Carlos); grandchildren, Emerson Fox, Layla Avila, Legend Avila, and Iris Murr; brother, Gary Boshears (Wendy); sisters, Barbara Hulbert and Kristi Dooley (Todd); close friend, Denise Gonzalez as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Visitation will be from 5-7 pm on Friday, February 24, 2023, at Premier Sharp Funeral Home. Funeral service will begin at 7 pm with Pastor Robbie Leach officiating.

If you or someone you know is struggling with depression, please call The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988 for 24/7 free and confidential support.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Freels family. www.sharpfh.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Michelle Lee Freels, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

